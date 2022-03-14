Thurman welcomes back Maple Days

The town of Thurman over the weekend welcomed back Maple Days, a yearly tradition to celebrate the start of maple season. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays in March through March 27. Five maple farms are participating this year along with four additional farms.
The farms will offer talks and tours as well as samples and shopping. An array of maple products, breads, award-winning cheeses, pottery and art will be available for purchase at the nine participating farms.
Participating farms are: Toad Hill Maple Farm, Valley Road Maple Farm, Hidden Hollow Maple Farm, Adirondack Gold Maple Farm, Mud Street Maple, Blackberry Hill Farm, Martin’s Lumber & Artisans, Nettle Meadow Farm and Artisan Cheese and Rustic Acres Farm.