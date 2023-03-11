The first weekend of the 17th annual Thurman Maple Days kicked off on Saturday. The three-weekend event includes self-guided tours to eight sites where hosts will explain their respective crafts. Highlighting the event are stops at five maple farms — Mud St. Maple, Toad Hill Maple, Valley Road Maple (serving pancakes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Hidden Hollow Maple, and new this year, Candy Mountain Maple. Visitors will see sap being boiled to syrup and learn the various year-round tasks performed at a maple operation. They will learn how the farmers manage their sugarbush for best production.
Weather permitting, Toad Hill offers wagon rides to the sugarbush. Candy Mountain has a learning center for kids to see how STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) helps the producers to make delicious, sustainably-farmed maple syrup.
There are also stops at Nettle Meadow farm, where people can meet sanctuary animals and sample cheeses and Martin’s Lumber hosts artisans making and selling items such as wood-burned signs and carved birds.
For more information, visit www.VisitThurman.com/maple-days or contact mudstmaple269@gmail.com.