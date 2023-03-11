The first weekend of the 17th annual Thurman Maple Days kicked off on Saturday. The three-weekend event includes self-guided tours to eight sites where hosts will explain their respective crafts. Highlighting the event are stops at five maple farms — Mud St. Maple, Toad Hill Maple, Valley Road Maple (serving pancakes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.), Hidden Hollow Maple, and new this year, Candy Mountain Maple. Visitors will see sap being boiled to syrup and learn the various year-round tasks performed at a maple operation. They will learn how the farmers manage their sugarbush for best production.