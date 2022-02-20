Thurman flooding keeps roads closed

THURMAN — An ice jam causing Route 418 to flood on Saturday has kept the roadway's bridge over the Hudson River closed on Sunday in the town of Thurman.

River Road was reportedly cleared as of 5 p.m. Sunday, but a section of the road where it meets Elm Drive was later closed due to ice on the road.

The highway was closed with a barricade adjacent to the Hickory Ski Center, but curious residents could been seen walking their dogs down the road to the state Department of Transportation truck stationed in front of the flooded area.

The DOT worker inside the truck stated some people were found wading in the water taking photos of the washed-out road on Sunday morning.

He said the trucks on either side of the flooded section were to keep people from passing that point.

Warren County officials reported on Sunday afternoon that River Road had been cleared of the ice and tree debris that had previously closed the road.

The Route 418 bridge remained closed on Sunday.

