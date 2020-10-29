Thunder sign Samuel Laberge to contract

The 23-year-old played 97 games with the AHL's Texas Stars, recording 22 points (eight goals, 14 assists). A former junior hockey standout, he scored 55 goals and dished out 65 assists in 165 games in his QMJHL career, leading Rimouski to a league championship. The Chateauguay, Quebec, native was also voted the QMJHL's Humanitarian of the year twice.