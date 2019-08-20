The North Atlantic Conference announced Tuesday that Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY Polytechnic Institute will be full members of the conference on July 1, 2020.

Other conference members are SUNY Delhi, SUNY Canton, Northern Vermont University-Johnson, Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, UMaine-Presque Isle, UMaine-Farmington, Maine Maritime Academy, Husson University and Thomas College..

