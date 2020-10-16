Three Schenectady residents face drug charges after Northway traffic stop

WILTON — Three Schenectady residents were arrested Wednesday on drug charges after a traffic stop.

State police stopped a vehicle on the Northway at about 11:20 a.m. in the town of Wilton. Upon interviewing the driver, 53-year-old Joseph J. Vialonga, the trooper observed signs of drug use. A search of Vialonga and his two passengers — 36-year-old Sadie K. Danahy and 45-year-old Richard J. Danahy — and the vehicle found crack/cocaine, clonazepam pills used to control seizures and several blue bags containing heroin, police said.

All three were charged with felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance-intent to sell and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance They also face misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

All three were arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

