Thor is a 15 week old neutered male Golden Retriever/Hound/Shepherd mix. He weighs 34 lbs. Thor is confident and bold.... View on PetFinder
Four people were injured in an accident on Friday involving a box truck and an ambulance.
The Corinth man who drove his SUV into a group of motorcycles in 2020, killing a man, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.
Local restaurants give their take on the state's ban on Styrofoam that went into effect on New Year's Day.
Six people were displaced after a fire late Monday night at an apartment building.
Warren County reported an additional 328 cases of COVID on Saturday, while Washington County reported 243 new cases from Thursday and Friday.
A Queensbury man has admitted to driving with a blood alcohol concentration more than twice the legal limit.
Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 70s on Sunday.
GLENS FALLS — South Glens Falls native Shawn Weller was acquired Wednesday by the Adirondack Thunder in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks.
Parts of Warren and Washington counties will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.
Work continues on the Ice Castles attraction in Charles R. Wood Park in Lake George this week. The attraction is expected to open to the publi…
