THIS WEEK: School is in session: Summer programs sharpen skills, prepare students for new year (copy)

Usually, these students would take the Regents exam in August, but the state canceled the exam this year because of the pandemic, Snide said. However, students still have to pass these required classes to graduate.

Among the districts that are participating, in addition to Queensbury, are Argyle, Bolton, Fort Ann, Fort Edward, Hudson Falls and Minerva. The school lasts for 27 days, wrapping up in mid-August.

“It’s quite quick but students get two 2-hour sessions where they can earn credit for courses they may not have passed during the school year,” he said.

Kayden Naatz, 15, was working on a problem in algebra class. He was in summer school because he did not do his homework. Naatz said the virtual learning was hard.

“When you’re home, there’s a lot more distractions. You could be off doing anything else instead of being at school. It’s not as structured,” he said.

With the in-person classes, he stays more focused, he said.

Teachers try to find some creative assignments to hold students’ interest during the summer.

Kayden’s teacher, Michelle Trimarchi, was having students play a math game on their Chromebooks as a warm-up for the day.