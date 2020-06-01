THIS WEEK: Glens Falls protest turnout tops 300

Hall said there was no advance notice of these demonstrations. The council realized that these “spontaneous demonstrations” were going to happen based upon world events, he said.

“The local law we put in was for planned protests, so we can be organized. This was not a planned protest. It was spontaneous,” he said.

Social distancing takes back seat

Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr said Glens Falls Police reached out to his office to see if it could provide additional officers for support.

LaFarr said he was not able to verify that a group was targeting Glens Falls and the rumors took on a life of their own. News of the protest then spread through Facebook and social media.

“I think seeing that people were out and gathering, that caused more people to want to come out,” he said.

LaFarr said initially officers and protesters were wearing masks and practicing social distancing. However, as day turned to night, that took a back seat to crowd control and public safety.