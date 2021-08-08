THIS WEEK: APPRECIATION: Peter Brock served up more than hearty breakfasts (copy)

“You would never know it by his attitude. It was always one day at a time,” Miner said.

“Scrambled eggs, toast and sausage — that was always my favorite,” said longtime former Glens Falls Department of Public Works Superintendent Bob Schiavoni.

Whenever there was a winter storm, Brock would open early, and even open special on a Sunday, when the diner was otherwise closed, to serve breakfast to DPW plow crews so they could get back to work quicker than if they went to their individual homes for breakfast.

The diner is just down Dix Avenue from the DPW garage.

“He was a great guy,” Schiavoni said.

“Spaghetti and meatballs on Friday afternoons. I would always ask for an extra meatball, and he would take care of me,” said Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall.

Hall said he and Brock worked together in the early and mid-1980s at the former Red Coach Grill on Route 9, which now is the Johnny Rockets restaurant.

Hall said Operation Santa Claus was just one of the many charities that Brock supported.

He annually contributed food for the South High Marathon Dance and assisted mental health charities.