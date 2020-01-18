'This is what equality looks like:' Women, men come out in support of women's rights

Starting at age 10 and progressing to age 29, Nicols detailed a lengthy list of abuses including being sexually harassed at work when she was 14.

"My breast size became my name and my identity was claimed by others," she said. "I was 14 years old when I lost my voice when I learned that I should just shut up and take it and my male co-workers could not only get away with it but would be rewarded with the adoration of their peers. This is what inequality looks like."

At age 16, Nicols was sexually assaulted.

"I was 16 years old when I learned that the lack of support in the aftermath and struggle to live after an assault can be more devastating than the assault itself," she said. "Not only would I be terrified to speak out about my assault, but even more horrifying, my male attacker brazenly bragged. This is what inequality looks like."

By 29, she was a victim of domestic violence.