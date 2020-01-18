'This is what equality looks like:' Women, men come out in support of women's rights

GLENS FALLS — There's something profound about loving a woman. And on Saturday at the beginning of the Women's March in Glens Falls, Bernice Mennis talked about inspiring women throughout history.
"I was thinking of all the women and men who inspired us with courage in our lives," Mennis said. "But also politically and historically. This wonderful singing group used to say, 'Everyone who's ever loved a woman, shout out her name.' I'd like us all to shout out the names of people who inspired us with their courage, with their bravery with their fighting for our rights. Shout out the names now."
With a roar many of the names shouted, blended into one.
"Ruthie."
"Catherine."
"Rosa."
On Saturday, despite temperatures hovering just above zero degrees, about 150 women and men came out in support of women's rights. Starting at Crandall Park near the pond with presentations and chants, the marchers, spanning nearly three city blocks, proceeded along Glen Street to the Crandall Public Library.
They joined thousands gathered in 180 cities on Saturday as part of the nationwide Women's March rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights and immigration.
Christine Nicols, co-founder of Helping Others Onward, a local nonprofit that works with domestic violence and rape survivors, opened Saturday's march with a deeply intimate accounting of what inequality looked like in her own life.
Starting at age 10 and progressing to age 29, Nicols detailed a lengthy list of abuses including being sexually harassed at work when she was 14.
"My breast size became my name and my identity was claimed by others," she said. "I was 14 years old when I lost my voice when I learned that I should just shut up and take it and my male co-workers could not only get away with it but would be rewarded with the adoration of their peers. This is what inequality looks like."
At age 16, Nicols was sexually assaulted.
"I was 16 years old when I learned that the lack of support in the aftermath and struggle to live after an assault can be more devastating than the assault itself," she said. "Not only would I be terrified to speak out about my assault, but even more horrifying, my male attacker brazenly bragged. This is what inequality looks like."
By 29, she was a victim of domestic violence.
"Well, I'm 31 years old now. No more surrendering, no more staying quiet, now we fight," Nicols said. "Fight for the same rights women have sought for decades. The right to equality and fairness. I am tired of watching women's healthcare be trampled on, victims rights treated as an afterthought, a rapist elected to our Supreme Court, sexism and misogyny running rampant in our highest offices, women continuing to receive a lower wage and a culture that continues to placate us rather than commit to change."
The first national and local marches were in 2017, the day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Continuing each January, with this year's march just three days before Trump's impeachment trial gets underway in the U.S. Senate, the marches now focus less on Trump and more on getting women elected into office.
The Glens Falls inaugural march drew nearly 1,500, with many of the participants saying they had never marched before. And even though the crowd size has decreased from that initial event, the message has grown stronger and more focused.
"Together, we can fight for all," the marchers chanted on Saturday.
And as their steps brought them closer to Glens Falls downtown, at the corner of Washington and Glen Streets, Glens Falls City Police waited for the marchers, escorting them through the remaining two blocks to the library.
On Friday, a pro-Trump group had boasted on social media that they were going to show up "en force" to protest the Women's March. But as the police-escorted marchers reached the library, entering through a side door to a reserved room for hot chocolate, there were no protesters visible.
But around the corner, on Ridge Street, while the marchers disbanded, a group of three men carrying "Hate Cuomo" signs were walking toward the library. By the time the men reached the library, only about 25 of the women's rights marchers remained.
As the pro-Trump group began shouting and walked closer to the group, city police kept them separated from the marchers. Momentarily, about six more pro-Trump, anti-women's march protesters, arrived at the library, but by that time, most of the marchers were either inside the library or heading home.
Teresa Shook of Hawaii, a retired attorney and grandmother, came up with the idea for a national march on Washington, D.C to protest the election of Trump. Her initial call eventually drew millions to Washington, D.C., with more than 670 sister marches around the world.
Since that time, most marches now focus on getting women elected to office and women's equality.
On Saturday, NY-21 U.S. Congressional Democratic candidate, Tedra Cobb, walked in the Glens Falls march as did Joe Seeman, who is running on the Democratic and Working Families lines for the New York State Assembly and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, who is running for New York Assembly.
"It is time we come together and raise our voices, we women are the largest voting block in our great nation. Men have been voting out of self-interest since the birth of our country," said Nicols. "We fought for our right to vote and it is time to vote for our interests. Rise up, volunteer on local elections, donate and get involved. Register new voters and let's make our voices heard on Nov. 6, because this is what equality looks like."
