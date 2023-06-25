1926— Bobby Jones becomes the first amateur in 29 years to win the British Open.

1932— Gene Sarazen wins the U.S. Open by shooting a 286, the lowest in 20 years.

1966— Buckpasser sets a world record in the 1-mile Arlington Classic in 1:32 3-5 and becomes the first 3-year-old to win more than $1 million.

1981— Sugar Ray Leonard wins the WBA junior middleweight title with a ninth-round knockout of Ayub Kalule in Houston.

1988— MLB player Cal Ripken Jr. plays in his 1,000th consecutive game.

1997— NHL approves franchises in Nashville, Atlanta, Columbus, and Minnesota-St Paul.

2013— UCLA wins its first national championship in baseball with an 8-0 win over Mississippi State..

2021— Philadelphia Philles pitcher Aaron Nola ties Tom Seaver's 51-year old MLB record of ten consecutive strike outs in a 2-1 loss to the Mew York Mets.