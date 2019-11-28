1890 — Navy beats Army 24-0 in the first matchup of this historic series.
1934 — The Detroit Lions play their first traditional Thanksgiving Day home game and lose to the Chicago Bears 19-16 in front of 26,000.
1995 — Grant Fuhr becomes the 11th NHL goalie to win 300 games as the St. Louis Blues beat Winnipeg 4-1.
2003 — LeBron James, 18, becomes youngest player in NBA history to score 30 or more points in a game with his 33-point effort in the Cavaliers' 122-115 double-overtime loss to Memphis.
2004 — Brett Favre celebrates his 200th straight regular-season start with three touchdown passes and yet another record in the Green Bay Packers' 45-17 rout of the St. Louis Rams.
2009 — The Indianapolis Colts earn their 20th straight regular-season victory with a 35-27 win over Houston.
2015 — Andy Murray gives Britain its first Davis Cup title in 79 years when he beats Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 in the first of reverse singles.
