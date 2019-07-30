1936 — The Olympic Games open in Berlin. The opening ceremony is presided over by Adolf Hitler.
1990 — Arkansas jumps to the Southeastern Conference, severing its 76-year tie to the troubled Southwest Conference.
1996 — Michael Johnson wins Olympic gold in the 200 meters in a record 19.32 seconds, becoming the first male Olympian to win the 200 and 400 in a single games. Dan O'Brien wins gold in the decathlon, four years after failing to make the U.S. Olympic team.
2012 — Four teams are kicked out of the women's badminton doubles at the London Games for trying to lose on purpose. The eight doubles players from China, South Korea and Indonesia are cited by the Badminton World Federation for "conducting oneself in a manner that is clearly abusive or detrimental to the sport." South Korea and Indonesia appeal the disqualification, but the BWF rejects the South Korean appeal and the Indonesia challenge is withdrawn. China had accepts the federation's earlier decision.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.