1969 — Mississippi's Archie Manning becomes the first player in college football history to throw for 300 yards and rush for 100 yards in the same game as the Rebels fall short in a 33-32 loss at Alabama. Manning passes for 436 yards and two touchdowns while adding 104 yards rushing yards and three touchdowns.

1987 — The NFL continues the regular-season schedule with replacement players while the players' association strikes. Average attendance is 16,947, down from 57,205 the first week and 59,824 the second week.

2012 — The NHL cancels the first two weeks of the regular season, the second time games had been lost because of a lockout in seven years.

