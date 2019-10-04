1985 — Eddie Robinson becomes college football's winningest coach as Grambling beats Prairie View A&M 27-7. It's Robinson's 324th career victory, one more than Paul "Bear" Bryant had before he retired from Alabama after the 1982 season.
1994 — The NBA shortens the 3-point distance to a uniform 22 feet.
2001 — Barry Bonds sets a new mark for home runs in a single season, hitting Nos. 71 and 72, but San Francisco is eliminated from the playoffs with an 11-10 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2015 — San Jose Sharks forward Raffi Torres is hit with the longest suspension in NHL history when the league banned him for the first 41 games of the season for an illegal check to the head of Anaheim's Jakob Silfverberg during an Oct. 3 preseason game.
