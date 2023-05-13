1905 — World heavyweight boxing champion James J. Jeffries retires undefeated after seven title defenses. He returns in 1910 to be beaten by Jack Johnson.

1950 — First ever race of the Formula 1 World Drivers Championship is run at Silverstone, England and won by Giuseppe Farina of Italy in an Alfa Romeo.

1958 — Stan Musial gets his 3,000th hit with a pinch-double off Chicago's Moe Drabowsky at Wrigley Field. The Cardinals win 5-3.

2005 — Tiger Woods misses the cut at the Byron Nelson Championship to end his record of 142 consecutive cuts made over the last seven years on the PGA Tour.

2007 — Canada wins hockey's world championship with a 4-2 victory over Finland.

2014 — Henrik Lundqvist sets an NHL record with his fifth straight Game 7 victory.