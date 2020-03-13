This Day in History

1976 — Bill Shoemaker posts his 7,000th career victory, aboard Royal Derby II, in the fifth race at Santa Anita Park.

1981 — A date which defines March Madness. The second round of the men's NCAA basketball tournament features three upsets decided in the late seconds. Saint Joseph's stuns No. 1-ranked DePaul 49-48 on John Smith's layup with two seconds left. Arkansas knocks off Louisville 74-73 on U.S. Reed's half-court shot that beats the buzzer. Moments later, Rolando Blackman of Kansas State hits a fadeaway shot from the corner with two seconds left for 50-48 win over No. 2-ranked Oregon State.

1987 — Jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. becomes the first rider at Santa Anita Park to win seven races in a single afternoon. In his only loss of the day, Pincay finishes third aboard Bob Back in the eighth race.

1996 — Princeton upsets defending national champion UCLA 43-41 in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament. Gabe Lewullis scores a backdoor layup off a bounce pass from Steve Goodrich with four seconds left and the Tigers hold on.