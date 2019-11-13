1943 — Sid Luckman of the Chicago Bears becomes the first pro to pass for more than 400 yards (433) and seven touchdowns in a 56-7 victory over the New York Giants.

1964 — Detroit's Gordie Howe becomes the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader, including playoffs, with his 627th career goal. Howe beats Montreal's Charlie Hodge in a 4-2 loss.

1970 — Forty-three members of the Marshall football team die when their chartered plane crashes in Kenova, West Virginia.

1993 — Don Shula breaks George Halas' career record for victories with No. 325 as the Miami Dolphins defeat Philadelphia 19-14. Shula's record: 325-153-6 in 31 seasons with Baltimore and Miami; Halas, 324-151-31 in 40 seasons with Chicago.

2004 — Chicago's 19-17 win over Tennessee marks the second time an NFL game ended in overtime on a safety.

2009 — Toby Gerhart rushes for 178 yards and three touchdowns as Stanford annihilates Southern California 55-21. It's the most points ever conceded by the Trojans, who played their first game in 1888.

2015 — Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds breaks the NCAA record for career rushing touchdowns, upping his total to 81 with four scores in the No. 22 Midshipmen's 55-14 over SMU.

