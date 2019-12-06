1973 — Jerry West of Los Angeles sets an NBA record with 10 steals in the Lakers' 115-111 loss to the Seattle Supersonics.
This day in history — Willie Parker breaks Pittsburgh's single-game rushing record with 223 yards as the Steelers rough up the Cleveland Browns 27-7.
2014 — The first College Football Playoff expands the national championship race and produces a final four with major star power.
2016 — Kelsey Mitchell scores 23 points to reach 2,000 points in an NCAA women's-record 78 games, and No. 12 Ohio State routs Southern 108-73.
2017 — Larry Nassar, a former elite sports doctor whose sexual assault cases that rocked Michigan State University and the group that trains U.S. Olympic gymnasts, is sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography.
