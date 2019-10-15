1960 — The National League formally awards franchises to the New York Metropolitan Baseball Club Inc. headed by Joan Payson and a Houston, Texas, group headed by Judge Roy Hofheinz, Craig Cullinan and R.E. Smith.
1974 — The Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Black Hawks 4-3 at the Capital Centre to earn the first victory in franchise history. Jack Egers scores the winning goal midway through the third period. The Capitals with a 1-2-1 record after four games, finish the season 8-67-5.
2000 — Patrick Roy sets an NHL record with his 448th career victory as Colorado beats Washington 4-3 in overtime. Roy snaps a tie with Terry Sawchuk, who held the mark since 1970. Sawchuk earned his 447th victory in his 968th game, while Roy wins No. 448 in his 847th game.
2017 — Boston's Gordon Hayward breaks his left ankle just five minutes into the season, a grisly injury that overshadows Kyrie Irving's return to Cleveland and the Cavaliers' 102-99 victory over the shocked Celtics.
