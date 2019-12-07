1940 — The Chicago Bears beat the Washington Redskins 73-0 for the most one-sided victory in NFL Championship play.

1948 — Southern Methodist junior Doak Walker wins the Heisman Trophy.

1961 — Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain scores 78 points and grabs 43 rebounds in a 151-147 triple overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. 

1977 — Texas running back Earl Campbell wins the Heisman Trophy.

1987 — Ron Hextall of the Philadelphia Flyers becomes the first NHL goaltender to shoot a puck into the opposing goal in a 5-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

2011 — Three-time NL MVP Albert Pujols agrees to a $254 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels on the final day of baseball's winter meetings.

