1984 — Walter Payton breaks Jim Brown's career rushing mark of 12,312 yards and Brown's career mark of 58 100-yard rushing games in a 20-7 victory over New Orleans. Payton breaks the record on Chicago's second play from scrimmage in the second half.

1985 — Lynette Woodard, captain of the women's basketball team that won the gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, is chosen to be the first woman to play for the Harlem Globetrotters.

2001 — Barry Bonds wraps up his record-breaking season with his 73rd homer and shatters the slugging percentage record that Babe Ruth had owned for 81 years. He finishes with a slugging percentage of .863, easily surpassing the mark of .847 that Ruth set in 1920.

