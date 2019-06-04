1919 — Man o' War wins his first race, a 5-furlong contest over a straightaway at Belmont Park. The 3-to-5 favorite wins by six lengths, covering the distance in 59 seconds.
1987 — West Germany's Steffi Graf, eight days shy of her 18th birthday, becomes the youngest women's champion of the French Open when she beats Martina Navratilova 6-4, 4-6, 8-6.
2007 — Trevor Hoffman becomes the first major leaguer with 500 career saves when he closes out the San Diego Padres' 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2015 — American Pharoah leads all the way to win the Belmont Stakes by 5½ lengths, becoming the first horse in 37 years to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes. The bay colt, trained by Bob Baffert and ridden by Victor Espinoza, is the 12th horse and first since Affirmed in 1978 to win the Triple Crown.
