1938 — In a rematch portrayed in both countries as good vs. evil, Joe Louis knocks out Germany's Max Schmeling at 2:04 of the first round at Yankee Stadium to retain the world heavyweight title.
1981 — John McEnroe throws a tantrum in his 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-3 first-round win over Tom Gullikson on the opening day at Wimbledon. McEnroe's return of Gullickson's serve is ruled out by chair umpire Edward James. McEnroe shouts his famous line "You cannot be serious." He then calls James the "the pits of the world" and an "incompetent fool." Tournament referee Fred Hoyles is called to the court after James hits McEnroe with a point penalty. After McEnroe's arguments with Hoyle go unsatisfied, Gullikson holds serve and McEnroe curses Hoyle on the changeover, prompting another point penalty. He is later fined $1,500.
1994 — The Houston Rockets, led by Hakeem Olajuwon, win their first NBA title, beating New York 90-84 in Game 7 of the finals. Olajuwon gets 25 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks.
1999 — In one of the greatest upsets in Wimbledon's 113-year history, top-ranked Martina Hingis loses 6-2, 6-0 in the opening round to Jelena Dokic, a 16-year-old qualifier ranked 129th.
2012 — Jerry Sandusky is convicted on 45 counts of sexually assaulting 10 boys over 15 years. The accusations had led to the firing of Joe Paterno, Penn State's beloved coach who died of lung cancer Jan. 22. Penn State's Board of Trustees ousted Paterno for what was called his "failure of leadership" surrounding allegations about Sandusky.
2014 — Michelle Wie closes with an even-par 70 for a two-shot victory over Stacy Lewis, the No. 1 player in the women's golf, for her first major championship in the U.S. Women's Open.
