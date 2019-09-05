1920 — Jack Dempsey knocks out Billy Miske in the third round to retain the world heavyweight title. It's the first radio broadcast of a prizefight.

1980 — John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors battle in perhaps their greatest U.S. Open match. McEnroe edges Connors in the semifinal, 6-4, 5-7, 0-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3) in front of a packed Louis Armstrong Stadium.

1995 — Cal Ripken plays in his 2,131st consecutive major league game to surpass Lou Gehrig's 56-year record. Ripken receives a 22-minute standing ovation and later hits a homer in Baltimore's 4-2 win over California.

2017 — FIFA orders that a World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Senegal be replayed after the referee is found guilty of match manipulation and banned for life. South Africa beat Senegal 2-1 in the qualifier last November, helped by a penalty awarded by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey for a nonexistent handball.

