1975 — Martina Navratilova, 18, of Czechoslovakia loses to Chris Evert in the U.S. Open semifinals, then appears at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in New York and asks for political asylum.

1989 — Chris Evert’s illustrious career ends in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open when she blows a 5-2 first-set lead and is beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Zina Garrison. Evert’s record at the U.S. Open is 101-12 and she finishes her career with a match record of 1,304-145 and 18 Grand Slam titles.

2002 — There are no medals for the United States at the World Championships. In yet another stunning outcome, Yugoslavia comes back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeats the U.S. team 81-78. After going 58-0 using NBA players in international competitions, the Americans lose two straight.

2009 — Three-year-old filly Rachel Alexandra became the first female ever to win the Grade I Woodward Stakes when she held off Macho Again by a head at Saratoga.

2016 — Serena Williams makes tennis history by winning more Grand Slam matches than any player in the game’s Open era, passing Swiss great Roger Federer. Williams wins her 308th match in Grand Slams at the US Open when she beats Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2, 6-3 to go into the quarterfinals.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments