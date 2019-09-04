1975 — Martina Navratilova, 18, of Czechoslovakia loses to Chris Evert in the U.S. Open semifinals, then appears at the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service office in New York and asks for political asylum.
1989 — Chris Evert’s illustrious career ends in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open when she blows a 5-2 first-set lead and is beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Zina Garrison. Evert’s record at the U.S. Open is 101-12 and she finishes her career with a match record of 1,304-145 and 18 Grand Slam titles.
2002 — There are no medals for the United States at the World Championships. In yet another stunning outcome, Yugoslavia comes back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and defeats the U.S. team 81-78. After going 58-0 using NBA players in international competitions, the Americans lose two straight.
2009 — Three-year-old filly Rachel Alexandra became the first female ever to win the Grade I Woodward Stakes when she held off Macho Again by a head at Saratoga.
2016 — Serena Williams makes tennis history by winning more Grand Slam matches than any player in the game’s Open era, passing Swiss great Roger Federer. Williams wins her 308th match in Grand Slams at the US Open when she beats Yaroslava Shvedova 6-2, 6-3 to go into the quarterfinals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.