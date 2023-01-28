GLENS FALLS — Pete MacArthur had no idea who the lanky goalie was that was sitting next to him on the bench in Las Vegas during 3ICE last summer.

But that chance meeting turned out to be most fortunate for the Adirondack Thunder this season.

MacArthur, then the team's newly minted coach, was playing in 3ICE, the offseason 3-on-3 hockey tournament, when he happened to meet Jake Theut.

"I discovered him sitting on the bench next to me in Vegas, the first tournament — no idea who he was, because he was still on the reserve," MacArthur said.

It turned into an opportunity for Theut, who stepped in as goalie for MacArthur's 3ICE team when their original goalie had to return to Europe.

Theut proved himself, and that led to MacArthur bringing in Theut as his No. 3 goalie in Thunder training camp.

And that led to Theut taking over as Adirondack's No. 1 starter when the opportunity arose for the 29-year-old goaltender.

He's been proving himself ever since, backstopping the Thunder as they battle back into ECHL playoff contention. He also earned himself an American Hockey League contract with the Utica Comets, the Thunder's AHL affiliate.

"For me it's about opportunity," Theut said after Thursday's practice. "Obviously, at the time, it's tough for an East Coast-contracted goalie to be anywhere because of the AHL and NHL deals — you almost have to wait for the perfect fit."

"He earned it — that's what the league is about, earning those opportunities, and he certainly has," MacArthur said.

Theut — which rhymes with adroit, which he most certainly is between the pipes — took a circuitous route to pro hockey and his eventual perfect fit with Adirondack.

He has overcome doubters, roster moves and a devastating personal loss — all of which armed him with a mental toughness that prepared him for each new opportunity.

"It's a crazy road as a goalie, because you know there's only two spots on a team," Theut said. "I was kind of used to it — I came in and had to prove myself everywhere I've signed or college, wherever."

"He's a good goaltender, he's a good hockey player — he's gone through a lot of situations where nothing really bothers him anymore," MacArthur said. "You wouldn't know by how he handles himself, saving pucks and handling situations. It's made him mentally tough as a person and as a player."

Hockey mom

A native of Washington, Michigan, on the edge of the Detroit metro area, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound Theut carried a 9-10-3 record into Saturday night's game, with a 3.12 goals-against average and .897 save percentage.

Those are the measurables. The intangibles — heart, competitiveness, grit and mental toughness — come at least in part from his mother.

Last April, Theut's mother, Kathie, suffered cardiac arrest while undergoing colon surgery. Theut, who was playing in Wichita last season, rushed to be with her and his dad, Ed, at the hospital.

"I was able to have some interaction with my mom — because as soon as you have a cardiac arrest for like eight or nine minutes, your brain function is pretty low," said Jake Theut, Kathie and Ed's only child. "As soon as I walked in the hospital room, she got all shaky and she was able to grab my finger, and she was able to lift her head up and tell me that she loved me. That was kind of her last words.

"Then she battled for two weeks — they put her into a coma, but she had too many things just domino-effecting one after another," he added.

Kathie Theut passed on April 28. She was 58.

"Whenever things are tough here, I just think about her battling for two weeks," Jake Theut said. "When they took her off (life support) … she still battled for five hours after. They thought it was going to be like 10, 15 minutes, but she battled for five more hours."

Kathie Theut's obituary called her a "proud and loving hockey goalie mom." Jake Theut smiled at the memory.

"She was my Uber, I guess you could say, growing up," he said. "She always made sure I had my meals on time. As a goalie, I have my little routines — like having certain meals, and she took a lot of pride in that. It was awesome, her support, she just loved it.

"(She'd say) 'I hate when they score' — she didn't like that too much, so growing up, I didn't like getting scored on just because I didn't want my mom to be all flustered," Theut added. "Just the little things you kind of remember. Moms sacrifice so much for everyone, they put everyone else before themselves."

Seeing his mother's ordeal added another layer to Jake Theut's mental toughness.

"That competitiveness, being a fighter — so when pucks are bouncing in the net, you kind of think, 'That sucks, but what would my mom do? She'd keep (expletive) battling,'" he said with a smile. "So that's my mindset — this year more than others, you just have to keep going because that's what my mom did, too, gives me that little extra oomph every day."

Fight for playing time

Theut had already experienced the ups and downs of college and pro hockey for several years. He comes from an athletic family: his dad went to a Detroit Red Wings tryout camp in 1984, several of his cousins were Division I college athletes, and he's also related to Joe DeLamielleure, the Hall of Fame guard for the Buffalo Bills. So Theut had ambitions to play hockey at a high level.

A high school all-star in Michigan who went undrafted by the NHL, Theut played some junior hockey before attending Northeastern University in Boston, but rarely cracked the lineup.

"It's Hockey East — you have a lot of NHL-drafted goalies. You only play 30 games, those guys are going to play 99 percent of those games," Theut said. "For me it was an opportunity to play Division I at a Hockey East school, that was always kind of a dream of mine."

He ended up sticking it out all four years, despite a redshirt year and very limited playing time. He transferred as a graduate student to Alabama-Huntsville, where he finally saw playing time while mentoring a younger prospect. He also got his master's degree in industrial and organizational psychology.

"It's understanding human behavior to maximize efficiency in the workplace. It's like problem-solving stuff," he said. "My parents were always big on education — one injury and you can be in the real world."

For the last few years, he has knocked around the SPHL and ECHL, but never really got that long-term starting opportunity.

"He's been a backup goalie ever since he got into college — he never had the chance to play," MacArthur said earlier this season. "You know that if you're sticking around still as that guy, you must have some qualities about your personality that are pretty strong, and he certainly does."

The opportunity to play 3ICE last summer introduced Theut to MacArthur, who was impressed with his toughness and work ethic over the nine weeks.

"He's a guy who handles pressure well, he was a great teammate, and I could tell even in that setting that he took it serious, and I want to be around those types of people," MacArthur said Thursday.

Likewise, Theut appreciated MacArthur's coaching philosophy.

"I got to know how Coach Mac approaches every day, his attitude, his work ethic, and that's something that I value a lot," he said.

Adirondack opportunity

MacArthur often preaches to players about taking advantage of their opportunities, and Theut is a prime example. MacArthur said he knew from the first week playing with Theut that he could be a goalie for the Thunder.

"One of the first things Pete sold me on was how close we are to a lot of American League teams," Theut said. "I value that a lot and the opportunity's there, if someone needed me, I can get there in a couple of hours or whatever."

"We were transparent from the beginning — 'You're going to start as our third goalie,'" MacArthur said. "But last year, our training camp goalie dressed in the American league before he was even officially on our team. So he kind of understood and he was willing to come and have that role, and look where he's at: he's elevated himself to an American league deal off of what he's done."

Theut came into the season prepared to jump on the next opportunity — which arrived when Mareks Mitens, the Thunder's preseason No. 1 goalie, was injured. Then Isaac Poulter, the top rookie prospect, was called up to Utica for a few weeks.

That thrust Theut into the starting role.

"It was unfortunate that Mits got hurt, so I kind of got lucky, to be honest," Theut said. "I just needed an opportunity to come in and play and compete, the stars aligned a little bit and it's been a great ride so far. I want to keep going.

"That's part of the nature of the beast, too. If you're on that East Coast contract, you've got to be ready at the drop of a hat, because anything can happen — injury, call-up — and you're the guy," Theut added. "My first two years (in the ECHL) I kind of learned about that and prepared myself with that mindset and work ethic to be ready for whatever start comes. I'm knocking on the (AHL) door, trying to get through that door."

Theut has been called up to Utica once and was also loaned to Cleveland of the AHL.

"I had my opportunity with Utica, they really liked what I brought to the table — I'm glad that I'm with their organization and here," he said. "Everything aligns with their outlook, competitiveness, development, all that stuff. So it's really exciting for me and my family to be here."

"He's got a good head on his shoulders, he's got a bit of maturity from the experiences he's had," MacArthur said. "It's awesome for Poults, too, to have someone like that being such a young pro. (Theut) is so good with him, they're great working together."

Poulter — at 21 the youngest player on the Thunder roster — appreciates having a veteran like Theut to work with.

"Obviously he has lots of insight that an older guy can bring you, lots of presence, experiences that he's seen," Poulter said. "He's been playing really good hockey for us, so I think the team can really get behind that, and having two goalies that are playing pretty well, that definitely helps where we want to go as a team."

"Kind of crazy how old I'm starting to get," Theut said. "(Poulter) is a real competitor, we like talking, seeing different things. It doesn't matter who we're playing, we're talking about different situations, see what tendencies are going on. He's awesome, he's a great partner."

"If you put the work in, do the right things on and off the ice, people recognize it, too," Theut said. "So sometimes you have to give yourself credit for kind of fighting through all the nonsense and the grind of it. I just want to put my best foot forward for the team."