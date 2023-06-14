QUEENSBURY — The Landing at Queensbury is holding a carnival-themed open house on June 22.

The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. at the facility at 27 Woodvale Road in Queensbury.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. There will be carnival-themed foods, a dunk tank, live music, balloon artists, face painting, and a petting zoo.

All dunk tank proceeds from the open house will go toward the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

For more information, visit https://www.pegasusseniorliving.com/the-landing-at-queensbury/.