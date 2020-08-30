The Hometown Classic of 2010 was the story of Jimmer Fredette, a national star wrapped in the warm embrace of his native city.

But that game was also the crossroads of a hundred other stories. It’s the story of The Letter. It’s the story of Fredette’s family. It's the story of his school, of the people working courtside, of the 6,300 fans surrounding the floor.

The night of Dec. 8, 2010 was a shining moment for the city of Glens Falls. Jimmer Fredette scored 26 points at what was then called the Civic Center as Brigham Young University defeated the University of Vermont, 86-58. Fredette went on to become the consensus men’s basketball Player of the Year.

In the building that night were students, teachers, alumni, media, public leaders, sports officials and at least one future Glens Falls basketball star. When it was over, the building emptied and all of those life stories moved off in their own direction.

Impossible dream

Dan Hall, the city’s councilman-at-large at the time, remembers former Mayor Ed Bartholomew asking him if the city would try to get BYU to play at the Civic Center. Hall later suggested that then-Mayor Jack Diamond send a letter asking the Cougars to come play in Glens Falls. And so The Letter was sent.

Civic Center General Manager Jason Blumenfeld was brought into the equation, but this was to be a rare event set up by public leaders rather than sports professionals.

“You can talk about politics, but Mayor Jack, you knew he was genuine and loved the city,” Blumenfeld said. “It was pretty cool to see those guys pull it off.”

BYU was willing to come east so that Fredette could play a college game near his home, but Buffalo was considered first and then Albany seemed a likely destination.

“Then the mayor of Glens Falls, he was just avid that we figure out a way (to have the game in Glens Falls),” said Dave Rose, who was then BYU’s head coach. “I said, if you can find a team, I’ll play anywhere.”

That’s where Ithaca College came into the picture.

Doug Kenyon (then the State Boys Basketball Tournament chair) and Dave Casey (then a physical education teacher and coach in the Glens Falls school district) were fraternity brothers with Vermont athletic director Bob Corran from their days at Ithaca. Kenyon and Casey made contact with Corran and started the ball rolling on lining up UVM as the opponent. Eventually, it became a Vermont/BYU game in Glens Falls.

Kenyon, who was also Section II executive director, has since retired and spends his time between Glens Falls and Palm Harbor, Florida. Casey has also retired, but still helps as an assistant with the Glens Falls football team.

Diamond spent nine years as mayor and was then elected to the Warren County Board of Supervisors. Hall took his place as mayor of Glens Falls in 2018.

Blumenfeld moved on to manage the arena in Abbotsford, British Columbia. In 2019 he became general manager of the arena in Johnstown (Pennsylvania), but was laid off after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

From the seats

A month before the Hometown Classic, Tony Hammel was in the hospital having a kidney removed. The Hometown Classic was his first public event since the operation. He sat in the first row across from the BYU bench to watch the man he’d coached all the way through high school.

“If I remember correctly, he scored the first seven points of the game,” said Hammel, who remembered correctly. “The Civic Center erupted. It was just chilling to hear and be a part of.”

Hammel, a third-grade teacher at Jackson Heights Elementary School, retired as a teacher and as the longtime Glens Falls boys basketball coach in 2016. He now jokingly refers to himself as a “professional club cleaner,” having picked up work cleaning carts and clubs at Saratoga Golf and Polo in the summer and a Florida course in the winter.

Sitting in the southeast corner of the building that night was Stacy Riley, a teacher who had Fredette as a student in the sixth and 10th grades when she was team teaching. It wasn’t just basketball that Riley was thinking about as she watched.

A couple of years earlier, Riley had been having trouble getting a young son going on school mornings. With Fredette’s blessing, she made a deal with her son — get up on time and you can have breakfast with Jimmer. Some time later, she brought in donuts before school and her son had breakfast with a star.

“He’s just a genuine human being … kind and compassionate,” said Riley, who continues to teach at Glens Falls. “There’s nothing false about him. He’s an amazing man.”

Sitting about 10 or 12 rows up in a center section was Joe Girard Jr., along with his son, Joseph Girard III. The younger Girard was 10 years old at the time.

“He was at the age where he was very impressionable,” Girard Jr. said. “A lot of the stuff that Jimmer accomplished along the way, Joseph took it in. It was very impactful in a positive way.”

JG3 went on to become the state’s all-time leading scorer and is now a sophomore at Syracuse University. His father has a stray thought once a while, wondering if a Syracuse game in Glens Falls could be possible some day.

The family

Al and Kay Fredette sat three rows up, just behind Boston Celtics General Manager (and BYU alumn) Danny Ainge. A month earlier, when tickets first went on sale, Al Fredette had waited in line all night at the box office to make sure his family got enough tickets.

“It was amazing. It was quite a thrill,” said Al, who is semi-retired but still working as a financial advisor for Equitable Insurance.

T.J., Jimmer’s older brother, was busy on the night of the game. He met with friends, moved around the building and went on the air with BYU radio. At halftime, he did a rap show.

He’s always remembered the ovation when Jimmer came out of the game.

“To see the hometown crowd embrace him ... that moment was really special,” he said.

Though he no longer performs, T.J. is now involved in a number of endeavors, including music producing and the TBT basketball tournament. He’s also working on a screenplay that revolves around Jimmer and himself.

Working the game

The camera operator told Molly Feigenbaum to just ignore him. That was hard to do with the camera right in front of her, and the big screen on the scoreboard was showing her as she sang the National Anthem.

“I was definitely nervous,” she said. “It’s probably one of the biggest events I’ve ever sung for. Once I got started, all the worry and caring about messing up goes away. You just kind of do what you do.”

Feigenbaum has since moved from her native Glens Falls to Minneapolis, where she’s a talent acquisition specialist for Hollstadt Consulting. She lives about 10 blocks from the area where protests were held in that city. She recently won an online singing competition that benefits Black Lives Matter, as well as families and businesses that were affected by the riots.

She considered it an honor to have been chosen, as did Bill Wetherbee, who handled the public address. Wetherbee said he can still see, in his mind, a second-half play when Fredette broke down the court and threw a long bounce pass to a teammate for a basket.

“That pass personified what kind of player he was,” he said.

Wetherbee was superintendent of South Glens Falls schools from 1969 to 1988, then served as an adjunct professor at Castleton University for several years. He’s now retired, but remains active in Section II and state boys basketball.

Also working at that game was Dave Strader. He was better known for his broadcast work in the hockey world, but as a Glens Falls High School graduate, he was a natural choice to do play by play for the broadcast by the CBS College Sports Network.

Sadly, Strader died of cancer in 2017. The press box at Cool Insuring Arena is named in his honor.

The Jimmer Effect

There’s no mistaking the impact that Jimmer Fredette and the Hometown Classic had on Glens Falls in 2010.

“Just talking about it gives me the chills,” said Hall, the Glens Falls mayor. “It was an unbelievable night, one of the biggest nights the Civic Center has ever had.”

But as big as Jimmer was in Glens Falls, he was even bigger for BYU, its fans and Provo, Utah.

For the next two or three years after the Hometown Classic, it was not uncommon for vacationing BYU students or alumni to show up at the Fredette house on Ogden Street, asking “Is this Jimmer’s house?” The Fredettes would invite the visitors in to see his trophies.

Casey, the former Glens Falls coach, was among a group of local fans who flew out to Fredette’s final BYU home game in 2011. He said Fredette’s image and uniform No. 32 were everywhere in Provo.

“He made millions and millions of dollars for that school,” Casey said. “I remember the noise there, when they introduced him. It was five times as loud (as the Hometown Classic), and longer. You could not hear a word they said over the loudspeaker.”

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

