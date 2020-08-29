The Hometown Classic, a decade later (copy)

Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette waves to the standing-room-only crowd at the Glens Falls Civic Center after playing in the NCAA Division I Hometown Classic in 2010.
BYU's Jimmer Fredette waves to fans during introductions at the Hometown Classic at the Glens Falls Civic Center oin 2010.
Brigham Young University's Jimmer Fredette waves to the crowd as he's introduced before the Hometown Classic at the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2010.
Kay and Al Fredette (top center) watch their son Jimmer play during the Hometown Classic at the Glens Falls Civic Center on Dec. 8, 2010.
Brigham Young University's Jimmer Fredette is introduced before the Hometown Classic crowd at the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2010.
Brigham Young University's Jimmer Fredette stands before his hometown crowd before the start of the Hometown Classic against the University of Vermont at the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2010.
BYU's Jimmer Fredette drives to the hoop against University of Vermont defenders during the Hometown Classic at the Glens Falls Civic Center in 2010.
Brigham Young University's Jimmer Fredette shoots a 3-pointer over University of Vermont defender Sandro Carissimo during the Hometown Classic in 2010.
Glens Falls native Jimmer Fredette drives to the basket during the Hometown Classic between Brigham Young University and The University of Vermont in 2010.
Al Fredette, Jimmer's father, displays the four tickets he bought to the Hometown Classic basketball in September of 2010.
Fans camp out in front of the Civic Center just after midnight on Sept. 18, 2010, waiting in line for tickets to the Hometown Classic. Among them was Al Fredette (center) the father of BYU star Jimmer Fredette.
The Hometown Classic of 2010 was most certainly the story of Jimmer Fredette, a national star wrapped in the warm embrace of his native city.
But that game was also the crossroads of a hundred different stories. It's the story of The Letter. It's the story of the coaches. It's the story of Fredette's family, of his school, of the people sitting courtside, of the 6,300 fans surrounding the floor.
The night of Dec. 8, 2010 was a shining moment for the city. Jimmer Fredette scored 26 points at what was then called the Glens Falls Civic Center as Brigham Young University defeated the University of Vermont, 86-58. Fredette went on to become the consensus men's basketball Player of the Year.
In the building that night were students, teachers, alumni, public leaders, sports officials and a future Glens Falls basketball star. When it was over, the building emptied and all of those life stories moved off in their own direction.
A decade later, the Hometown Classic remains fresh in the minds of those who attended. The highlight of the game is different from person to person.
The beginnings
Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!