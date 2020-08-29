The Hometown Classic, a decade later (copy)

The Hometown Classic of 2010 was most certainly the story of Jimmer Fredette, a national star wrapped in the warm embrace of his native city.

But that game was also the crossroads of a hundred different stories. It's the story of The Letter. It's the story of the coaches. It's the story of Fredette's family, of his school, of the people sitting courtside, of the 6,300 fans surrounding the floor.

The night of Dec. 8, 2010 was a shining moment for the city. Jimmer Fredette scored 26 points at what was then called the Glens Falls Civic Center as Brigham Young University defeated the University of Vermont, 86-58. Fredette went on to become the consensus men's basketball Player of the Year.

In the building that night were students, teachers, alumni, public leaders, sports officials and a future Glens Falls basketball star. When it was over, the building emptied and all of those life stories moved off in their own direction.

A decade later, the Hometown Classic remains fresh in the minds of those who attended. The highlight of the game is different from person to person.

The beginnings

Ah, yes. The Letter.

