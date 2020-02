The field is set for the Adirondack League's basketball playoffs, beginning with semifinals on Tuesday.

In the boys semis, fourth-seeded Argyle will visit No. 1 Granville and third-ranked Hadley-Luzerne will play at second-seeded North Warren. In girls action, No. 1 Fort Edward will host fourth-ranked Argyle while No. 3 Corinth visits second-rated Warrensburg.