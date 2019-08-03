2019 — Covfefe

2018 — Separationofpowers

2017 — American Gal

2016 — Paola Queen

2015 — Cavorting

2014 — Sweet Reason

2013 — Sweet Lulu

2012 — Contested

2011 — Turbulent Descent

2010 — Champagne d’Oro

2009 — Flashing

2008 — Indian Blessing

2007 — Dream Rush

2006 — Swap Fliparoo

2005 — Leave Me Alone

2004 — Society Selection

2003 — Lady Tak

2002 — You

2001 — Victory Ride

2000 — Dream Supreme

Source: NYRA

