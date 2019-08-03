2019 — Covfefe
2018 — Separationofpowers
2017 — American Gal
2016 — Paola Queen
2015 — Cavorting
2014 — Sweet Reason
2013 — Sweet Lulu
2012 — Contested
2011 — Turbulent Descent
2010 — Champagne d’Oro
2009 — Flashing
2008 — Indian Blessing
2007 — Dream Rush
2006 — Swap Fliparoo
2005 — Leave Me Alone
2004 — Society Selection
2003 — Lady Tak
2002 — You
2001 — Victory Ride
2000 — Dream Supreme
Source: NYRA
