Tentative state budget deals call for tax hike on millionaires, extra $1.4B for schools

• Assist about 1.3 million people who pay property taxes in New York and earn under $250,000 a year with $500 million in state relief; details on the specifics of that plan were not released. More money would help fix up crumbling residential buildings.

Sources also say that the budget deal tentatively will not have New York State conforming to a recent federal IRS decision to not collect income taxes on unemployment insurance paid to people who temporarily or permanently lost their jobs during 2020.

Government officials confirmed what the Wall Street Journal first reported Sunday afternoon on details of a tax hike on wealthy people and some corporations. About $4.3 billion will be raised this year from the tax hikes. The tax surcharge would expire in 2027.

Individuals with taxable annual income of more than $1 million — and joint filers earning more than $2 million — would see their current state income tax rate rise from 8.82% to 9.65%. New tax brackets would be imposed on super income earners: those with incomes over $5 million would see a new state income tax bracket of 10.3%, and those earning over $25 million will be slapped with a 10.9% rate.