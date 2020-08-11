Team tribute
Multiple fire departments fought a fire Sunday evening into Monday that heavily damaged a residence belonging to TV celebrity chef Rachael Ray. Ray and her husband, and their dog, were said to be safe after the fire.
Some vacationers met one of the area's year-round residents over the weekend.
Emergency personnel are looking for a man who was reported missing in the water in Lake George.
State Police have recovered the body of a swimmer in Lake George.
State Police have indentified the body of a missing person that was pulled out of the Hudson River Thursday evening in Hadley.
Investigators from the Warren County Office of Emergency Services, Luzerne-Hadley Fire Department and New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control were continuing their investigation Monday morning into what caused the fire at 22 Chuckwagon Drive.
The Corinth man accused of crashing his car into three motorcycles in April, killing one man, was found not competent to stand trial.
A Glens Falls woman allegedly received more than $5,000 in benefits she was not entitled to receive in 2018, according to police.