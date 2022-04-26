Taste NY Producer Showcase rescheduled until Sept. 22

QUEENSBURY — The Taste NY Producer Showcase, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been rescheduled to Sept. 22.

Two free workshops will be offered via Zoom on Thursday. From 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., What’s Unique about your Farm and How to Sell it to Wholesalers will be presented by Kim London, assistant professor at SUNY Adirondack in the business division and agricultural business division. London owns a small farm and farm-to-table catering business.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Scaling Up by Niching Down will be presented by Maureen Ballatori, of 29 Design Studio and Tom Seymour, of Bison Bag. Ballatori will talk about how her agency went from working with clients in all industries to having a niche focus in food, beverage and agriculture.

The in-person Taste NY Producer Showcase will take place on Sept. 22 in SUNY Adirondack’s Northwest Bay Conference Center at Adirondack Hall at 640 Bay Road in Queensbury.

Admission is free. Booth space for producers costs $25 and includes a breakfast networking event and two morning workshops to help businesses expand their reach in the marketplace.

“We are pleased to return to the in-person format in September with as showcase that offers 50 New York state producers an opportunity to connect with potential wholesale buyers and attendees from the Adirondack region," said Gina Mintzer, executive director of the Lake George Chamber of Commerce and CVB, in a news release.

For more information and to register, contact he chamber at 518-487-0045 or visit www.lakegeorgechamber.com/tasteny.

