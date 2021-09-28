Syndergaard, Mets sweep pair

NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard looked sharp in his brief but long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 in nine innings Tuesday night for a doubleheader sweep.

Javier Báez dashed home from third base with the winning run in extra innings as Anthony Bass (3-9) fumbled James McCann’s slow bouncer between the mound and home plate.

In the opener, Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs to help the Mets stop a five-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory. Marcus Stroman went five innings for his 10th win.

Syndergaard started the nightcap for New York, firing his first major league pitch in two years and finally completing a delayed comeback. With his long, blond hair blowing in the breeze, he topped out at 96 mph and struck out his first two batters in a perfect inning, throwing nine of 10 pitches for strikes.

That was all for his first time out.

The 29-year-old right-hander, who can become a free agent after the season, received a couple of warm ovations from a Citi Field crowd of 20,647 dotted with Thor signs. Back in the dugout, he got hugs and pats on the chest from teammates when his short outing was over.