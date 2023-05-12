ONEONTA — Former North Warren standout Sydney Gagnon has been named Female Athlete of the Year at Hartwick College.

Gagnon, a senior from Chestertown, started 18 games for the Hawks' field hockey team last fall, finishing with 18 goals and six assists to lead the team with 42 points. She led Hartwick to a 12-7 record and earned second-team All-American honors in NCAA Division III.

Gagnon — who also earned multiple Empire 8 and regional honors in her career, including Empire 8 Player of the Year last fall — received Hartwick's Anna M. Meyer Award as Female Athlete of the Year. Former Queensbury standout Claudia Pollaro, who has scored 36 goals this spring for the Hartwick women's lacrosse team, was also nominated for the award.

Gagnon was also invited to be part of the 2023 International Field Hockey Select Teams.