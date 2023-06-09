SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Glens Falls man who was shot by Saratoga Springs police for allegedly refusing to drop his weapon during an-early morning altercation in November will be back in court later this month.

A status hearing for Vito E. Caselnova IV will be held on June 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Saratoga County Court.

Caselnova, who is an off-duty Vermont deputy, is facing an eight-count indictment including second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault for an incident that occurred on Nov. 20 just after 3 a.m. on Caroline Street.

Police have said that Caselnova got into a physical altercation with a group of three Utica men.

Both Caselnova and one of the men, Alexander Colón, fired shots during the incident, court documents showed.

When police responded, Caselnova allegedly refused repeated commands to drop his weapon and was shot by officers.

Caselnova is also facing two counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and misdemeanors of second-degree menacing and second-degree reckless endangerment and a violation of second-degree harassment.

Prosecutors have indicated that they are ready for trial, according to paperwork filed on May 31.

Much of the discussion during the last few months has centered around the actions of a grand juror, who wrote a letter to the commissioner of jurors dated March 30 stating that they believe the prosecution’s presentation was complex and that jurors’ deliberations were hurried. The juror cited off-the-record conversations between the assistant district attorney and jurors regarding scheduling, which the juror said created “undue pressure” to reach a decision.

Another juror contacted the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office to refute that argument, and state that they had no issue with the process.

Caselnova’s legal team had sought disclosure of the grand jury minutes. Prosecutors objected, given the traditional secrecy of those proceedings and were worried that they would be shared with other parties.

In their motions, prosecutors said that the grand jury heard from over 25 witnesses and saw over 100 pieces of evidence.

Caselnova remains free on bail.