Suspect in killing of Cambridge grad faces potential indictment

TROY — The man accused of killing Cambridge High School graduate Morgan Bates did not appear in court on Thursday because he is facing indictment by a grand jury.

Ian J. Hasselwander, 28, is accused of strangling Bates with a tie of some sort and stabbing her twice in the neck, according to court documents. Hasselwander then allegedly attempted to bury her body in Cherry Plain State Park.

Hasselwander has been charged with felony counts of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation and concealment of a human corpse.

He was due to appear in Stephen Town Court for a preliminary hearing. However, Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly said in a news release that a grand jury has taken action with regard to the case. She did not mention specifics but said information about Hasselwander’s next court appearance would be provided later in the week.

