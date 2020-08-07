Surprising Marlins win again, top Mets 4-3 for 6th straight

NEW YORK — Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer, Humberto Mejia impressed in his abbreviated major league debut and the Miami Marlins kept up their surprising surge, beating the New York Mets 4-3 Friday night.

The Marlins won their sixth in a row and improved to 7-1 — they’re 5-0 since missing more than a week because of the team’s coronavirus outbreak.

Miami has won despite already using 43 players, including 25 pitchers, to maintain a full roster amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Marlins, who went 57-105 last year, posted their latest victory on a rainy night. New York has lost seven of nine.

Cervelli waved and pointed to the imaginary fans in the seating areas after hitting his second homer of the season. Jonathan Villar added an RBI double in Miami’s four-run second.

Dominic Smith homered for the Mets. New York scored its other runs in the eighth on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson and RBI single by J.D. Davis.

Marlins rookie second baseman Eddy Alvarez knocked down Wilson Ramos’ two-out grounder with the bases loaded and recovered in time to throw out the slow-footed catcher to end the Mets’ rally.