FORT EDWARD — Most Washington County supervisors oppose the 2019 New York Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act, currently in committee in both the state House and Senate, because they say it puts county farms at risk.
During a recent Board of Supervisors’ meeting in Fort Edward, county lawmakers passed a resolution stating their opposition to the bill designed to give farm workers several workplace protections, including the right to join a union. Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton dissented.
“Although I am a firm believer in collective bargaining, this bill is in committee and I don’t think it’s ready to be passed until more work is done on the bill,” said Greenwich Supervisor Sara Idleman.
As the legislation stands, the bill grants collective bargaining rights to farm laborers; requires one full day off each week; provides for overtime pay after an 8-hour workday; and adds several health and safety provisions.
According to the resolution, the effect of a farm labor strike could destroy an entire year’s worth of crops.
Recently, state Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, met with the owners of the family-run Ideal Dairy Farms in Hudson Falls. During the discussion, Woerner said the bill uses an industrial labor model, not a good fit for agriculture, because farming deals with live animals and crops.
“I don’t think the Assembly is eager to take this up this year,” she said. “To do this right now could be detrimental to New York agriculture as a whole. This is not a path to success as it stands, and I could not support it.”
Board says no to adding officer
WARRENSBURG — A motion to hire two school resource officers again failed to pass recently at a school board meeting.
Although the agenda called for a public presentation on the budget, the conversation during the public comment period turned quickly to the debate surrounding the school board’s decision not to hire resource officers for the district.
Last month’s vote ended in a 3-3 tie, with board member Ash Anand absent from the meeting. Anand was present for the most recent meeting, however, and cast a deciding vote against the motion.
Anand has annoyed many in Warrensburg by his poor attendance record at board meetings in recent years, missing 31 of the 34 monthly meetings since July 1, 2017. Multiple people in attendance May 13 again called for him to step down.
No board members had changed their minds since the vote in April, with Dianne Angell, Jonathan Boston and Robert Frasier voting in favor and Elaine Cowin, Doug West and Nicole Winchell voting against with Anand.
Anand said he voted against the motion because he would like to explore other security options before going to an armed officer. He said he is not opposed to the idea but would like to pursue other ways to protect the district.
FAA backs off airport runway project
QUEENSBURY — The Federal Aviation Administration told Warren County leaders recently the county doesn’t need to extend the main runway at Warren County Airport, and that it will no longer fund the project.
The surprise development seemed to signal the death knell for the proposal to add 1,000 feet onto the south end of the main runway at the airfield in Queensbury.
“The FAA is the agency in charge of aviation in this country, and they are saying they don’t believe this project should be done at this time, I think that pretty much ends it,” said Bolton Supervisor Ron Conover, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors.
Conover said the FAA’s change of heart will be discussed at the next Board of Supervisors Facilities Committee meeting on May 31.
One of the project’s biggest supporters, Queensbury Supervisor John Strough, said he still believes in the value of the project.
“This runway extension would help make the Warren County airport the premier airport of the North Country,” he said.
The FAA’s new opinion came after it re-reviewed the proposal, after the board had put forward a less expensive alternative to the $12 million extension.
County Administrator Ryan Moore said the FAA had new personnel reviewing the project, who took a look at updated metrics on flight data, including the types of planes using the airport and flight weights, before deciding that the current runway is sufficient and safe.
Man sentenced in kidnapping
FORT EDWARD — The man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping for taking a 12-year-old Hudson Falls girl to New York City and sexually abusing her last fall cried as he was sentenced recently to 9 1/2 years in state prison, several years more than the victim and her family asked for.
George A. “Tony” Torres, 20, of Staten Island, tearfully apologized to the victim’s family and pretty much everyone else involved with the case, and even thanked police and prosecutors for their work, when Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan asked him if he had anything to say.
He rambled on for more than 5 minutes, saying he regretted his actions and was just lonely when he initiated contact with the girl through social media, and that he took her at her word that she was 17.
He said he did not abandon her in New York City after learning her age as prosecutors alleged, because she told him she was going to a cousin’s home.
McKeighan, though, said Torres’ actions after he learned the girl’s age endangered her, and his subsequent deletion of electronic communications, showed he was trying to cover up actions he knew were illegal.
McKeighan called the case “one of the most difficult” he had presided over. But he said Torres’ decision to leave her at the Staten Island Ferry station, instead of taking her to police or a relative, was most telling.
“You left her at risk in a city of millions,” he said.
Torres will spend 10 years on parole after he is released, and will have to register as a sex offender.
