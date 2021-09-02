Supervisor suggests dropping opt-out provision of proposed septic inspection law

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is asking whether towns should be able to opt out of a proposed Warren County law that would require septic system inspections when properties change hands.
“There is concern that there’s going to be confusion and less consistency if we allow this opt-out provision,” she said on Wednesday at a meeting of the special committee researching the issue.
The county is discussing requiring property owners to have septic systems inspected upon sale or transfer of the property if they are located within 250 feet of the mean high water mark of certain water bodies. The water bodies are Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne and the Hudson River.
Braymer said she would like the law to apply to all municipalities — unless they have their own laws dealing with septic systems. Glens Falls would already be exempt from the law because most properties are hooked up to sewer lines, and Queensbury, Bolton and Chester have their own septic inspection laws on the books.
Horicon Supervisor Sylvia Smith said she had concerns about the law. She said she believes her town has a good system in place with its zoning administrator and an outside engineer reviewing septic systems. The town’s board of health also reviews applications regarding changing systems.
“I kind of feel that we’re doing our homework,” she said.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said the bottom line is that every property should be inspected upon transfer.
Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier asked why the law should just require inspections for properties along the lake.
Magowan said he would like to see the law expanded to any water body or inlet stream, but this is a good first step.
The committee also reviewed some of the language in the law.
Braymer said there would be some exceptions granted. Inspections would not be required if the property is not going to be inhabited and demolished. People could seek a postponement due to winter weather conditions. They will have to submit an affidavit promising to complete the inspection within 6 months of the transfer. Another exception would be granted if somebody has already completed a recent satisfactory inspection of the septic system.
The proposed law also contains very specific information about what constitutes a failing system. The characteristics include lack of a pre-treatment vessel such as a tank, a discharge of effluent directly or indirectly to the ground’s surface or a backup of sewage into a building, septic tank or facility.
Also classified as failing are any systems that have a metal septic tank or the presence of any cesspool or any holding tank that discharges effluent to surrounding subsurface areas.
Braymer said the overall purpose of the law is to find septic systems that are nonconforming or failing. It does not mean that people will have to install brand-new systems.
“We’re not telling them they have to bring them up to compliance with current code. It has to be something substantial that means the system isn’t working the way it should be,” she said.
The committee is going to hold another meeting on Sept. 22 at a time and location to be announced.
The draft law will be presented on Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. at a workshop meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.