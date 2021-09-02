Supervisor suggests dropping opt-out provision of proposed septic inspection law

“I kind of feel that we’re doing our homework,” she said.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said the bottom line is that every property should be inspected upon transfer.

Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier asked why the law should just require inspections for properties along the lake.

Magowan said he would like to see the law expanded to any water body or inlet stream, but this is a good first step.

The committee also reviewed some of the language in the law.

Braymer said there would be some exceptions granted. Inspections would not be required if the property is not going to be inhabited and demolished. People could seek a postponement due to winter weather conditions. They will have to submit an affidavit promising to complete the inspection within 6 months of the transfer. Another exception would be granted if somebody has already completed a recent satisfactory inspection of the septic system.

The proposed law also contains very specific information about what constitutes a failing system. The characteristics include lack of a pre-treatment vessel such as a tank, a discharge of effluent directly or indirectly to the ground’s surface or a backup of sewage into a building, septic tank or facility.