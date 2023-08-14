From a news release: SUNY Adirondack is seeking nominations for 2023 Trailblazers to be named to the college’s society for distinguished alumni.

In its sixth year, the Trailblazer Society identifies and honors alumni who achieved significant success in their careers or made a substantial impact through philanthropic efforts and community service.

"SUNY Adirondack's distinguished alumni have blazed a trail in their careers and communities," said Liz Lastowski, director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations. “They exemplify professional and philanthropic leadership, and pave the way for the generations that follow.”

The 2023 Class of SUNY Adirondack Trailblazers will be selected by a committee of distinguished faculty, alumni and SUNY Adirondack leaders. A ceremony will be held in the winter to honor and induct new members.

To nominate a SUNY Adirondack alum, visit https://sunyacc.edu/give/suny-adirondack-trailblazers, download the nomination form, then email it to lastowskie@sunyacc.edu or mail it to SUNY Adirondack Foundation, 640 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804. The deadline for submissions is Friday, Sept. 29.

For more information, contact Liz Lastowski, director of Annual Giving and Alumni Relations, at lastowskie@sunyacc.edu.