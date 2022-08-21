Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1
4 Pleasant Passage (Gaffalione)
;33.20;15.80;10.00
1 Letter of Gold (J.Ortiz);;19.00;10.40
7 Hola Gata (Franco:0007.90
$1 Exacta 4-1 $202.25
$0.10 Superfecta 4-1-7-6 $535.90
$0.50 Trifecta 4-1-7 $662.25
RACE 2
7 Phantom Smoke (J.Ortiz);4.80;3.00;2.30
2 Deep Cover (Cancel);;3.20;2.60
6 Yarrow (Franco);;;$2.60
$1 Daily Double 4-7 $37.75
$1 Exacta 7-2 $9.40
$1 Quinella 2-7 $4.20
$0.10 Superfecta 7-2-6-5 $9.82
$0.50 Trifecta 7-2-6 $9.40
RACE 3
3 Forty Smooth (Saez);7.40;4.70;3.10
1 Viradia (Santana);;5.00;2.70
2 My Girl Lexi (J.Davis);;;2.50
$1 Daily Double 7-3 $7.90
$1 Exacta 3-1 $16.40
$1 Pick 3 4-7-3 (3 correct) $179.25
$0.10 Superfecta 3-1-2-6 $27.40
$0.50 Trifecta 3-1-2 $25.75
RACE 4
4 Arthurian (Carmouche);11.20;4.20;3.10
7 Icon (Santana);;3.30;2.70
5 Matty's Marauder (J.Ortiz);;;4.00
$1 Daily Doubl e 3-4 $22.90
$1 Exacta 4-7 $14.00
$1 Pick 3 7-3-4 (3 correct) $53.25
$1 Quinella 4-7 $6.50
$0.10 Superfecta 4-7-5-3 $31.30
$0.50 Trifecta 4-7-5 $46.50
RACE 5
8 Tiberius Mercurius (Saez);28.40;9.80;6.20
6 Grand Journey (J.Ortiz);;5.20;3.40
2 Attentive (Castellano);;;5.00
$1 Daily Double 4-8 $53.25
$1 Exacta 8-6 $42.50
$1 Pick 3 3-4-8 (3 correct) $268.00
$0.50 Pick 4 7/8/9/10-3-4-8 (4 correct) $294.25
$0.50 Pick 5 4-7/8/9/10-3-4-8 (5 correct) $5,249.50
$0.10 Superfecta 8-6-2-7 $173.80
$0.50 Trifecta 8-6-2 $101.50
RACE 6
2 Grand Love (Santana);11.40;5.40;4.20
5 Rarify (J.Ortiz);;3.10;2.70
9 Peak Popularity (Franco);;;5.80
$1 Consolation Double 8-1 $9.80
$1 Consolation Pick 3 4-8-1 (3 correct) $45.00
$1 Daily Double 8-2 $53.00
$1 Exacta 2-5 $14.50
$1 Pick 3 4-8-2 (3 correct) $275.00
$0.10 Superfecta 2-5-9-7 $16.17
$0.50 Trifecta 2-5-9 $47.50
RACE 7
3 Balthus (Franco);4.30;3.00;2.40
6 Ajourneytofreedom (Saez);;8.20;4.80
7 Reigning Spirit (Velazquez);;;3.30
$1 Consolation Pick 3 8-1-3 (3 correct) $26.00
$1 Daily Double 2-3 $14.40
$1 Exacta 3-6 $14.70
$1 Pick 3 8-2-3 (3 correct ) $139.50
$0.10 Superfecta 3-6-7-2 $43.60
$0.50 Trifecta 3-6-7 $43.25
RACE 8
2 Repealing (Gaffalione);4.50;3.10;2.60
6 To a T (Castellano);;7.50;5.00
7 Firing Carol (Samuel);;;5.60
$1 Daily Double 3-2 $4.55
$1 Exacta 2-6 $20.80
$1 Pick 3 2-3-2 (3 correct) $28.50
$0.10 Superfecta 2-6-7-8 $82.45
$0.50 Trifecta 2-6-7 $106.00
RACE 9
2 Love Reigns (I.Ortiz);3.40;2.50;2.20
8 Danse Macabre (Saez);;4.30;3.20
7 Redifined (Velazquez);;;4.00
$1 Daily Double 2-2 $4.80
$1 Exacta 2-8 $5.50
$1 Grand Slam 2/5/9-3/6/7-2/6/7-2 (4 correct) $8.30
$1 Pick 3 3-2-2 (3 correct) $8.00
$0.10 Superfecta 2-8-7-3 $17.70
$0.50 Trifecta 2-8-7 $16.50
RACE 10
2 Bayou Wind (Moreno);49.00;14.60;7.80
3 Belleshazza (Franco);;10.40;5.50
8 Vagaries (I.Ortiz);;;3.60
$1 Daily Double 2-2 $51.25
$1 Exacta 2-3 $110.50
$1 Pick 3 2-2-2 (3 correct) $96.25
$0.50 Pick 4 3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (4 correct) $101.00
$0.50 Pick 5 2-3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (5 correct) $1,321.25
$1 Pick 6 8-2-3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (5 correct) $114.00
$1 Pick 6 8-2-3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (6 correct) $18,976.00
$0.10 Superfecta 2-3-8-6 $172.35
$0.50 Trifecta 2-3-8 $197.50