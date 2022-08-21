 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday's Saratoga Race Course Results

RACE 1

4 Pleasant Passage (Gaffalione)

;33.20;15.80;10.00

1 Letter of Gold (J.Ortiz);;19.00;10.40

7 Hola Gata (Franco:0007.90

$1 Exacta  4-1  $202.25

$0.10 Superfecta  4-1-7-6  $535.90

$0.50 Trifecta  4-1-7  $662.25

RACE 2

7 Phantom Smoke (J.Ortiz);4.80;3.00;2.30

2 Deep Cover (Cancel);;3.20;2.60

6 Yarrow (Franco);;;$2.60

$1 Daily Double  4-7  $37.75

$1 Exacta  7-2  $9.40

$1 Quinella  2-7  $4.20

$0.10 Superfecta  7-2-6-5  $9.82

$0.50 Trifecta  7-2-6  $9.40

RACE 3

3 Forty Smooth (Saez);7.40;4.70;3.10

1 Viradia (Santana);;5.00;2.70

2 My Girl Lexi (J.Davis);;;2.50

$1 Daily Double  7-3  $7.90

$1 Exacta  3-1  $16.40

$1 Pick 3  4-7-3 (3 correct)  $179.25

$0.10 Superfecta  3-1-2-6  $27.40

$0.50 Trifecta  3-1-2  $25.75

RACE 4

4 Arthurian (Carmouche);11.20;4.20;3.10

7 Icon (Santana);;3.30;2.70

5 Matty's Marauder (J.Ortiz);;;4.00

$1 Daily Doubl e 3-4  $22.90

$1 Exacta  4-7  $14.00

$1 Pick 3  7-3-4 (3 correct)  $53.25

$1 Quinella  4-7  $6.50

$0.10 Superfecta  4-7-5-3  $31.30

$0.50 Trifecta  4-7-5  $46.50

RACE 5

8 Tiberius Mercurius (Saez);28.40;9.80;6.20

6 Grand Journey (J.Ortiz);;5.20;3.40

2 Attentive (Castellano);;;5.00

$1 Daily Double  4-8  $53.25

$1 Exacta  8-6  $42.50

$1 Pick 3  3-4-8 (3 correct)  $268.00

$0.50 Pick 4  7/8/9/10-3-4-8 (4 correct) $294.25

$0.50 Pick 5  4-7/8/9/10-3-4-8 (5 correct)  $5,249.50

$0.10 Superfecta  8-6-2-7  $173.80

$0.50 Trifecta  8-6-2  $101.50

RACE 6

2 Grand Love (Santana);11.40;5.40;4.20

5 Rarify (J.Ortiz);;3.10;2.70

9 Peak Popularity (Franco);;;5.80

$1 Consolation Double  8-1  $9.80

$1 Consolation Pick 3  4-8-1 (3 correct)  $45.00

$1 Daily Double  8-2  $53.00

$1 Exacta  2-5  $14.50

$1 Pick 3  4-8-2 (3 correct)  $275.00

$0.10 Superfecta  2-5-9-7  $16.17

$0.50 Trifecta  2-5-9  $47.50

RACE 7

3 Balthus (Franco);4.30;3.00;2.40

6 Ajourneytofreedom (Saez);;8.20;4.80

7 Reigning Spirit (Velazquez);;;3.30

$1 Consolation Pick 3  8-1-3 (3 correct)  $26.00

$1 Daily Double  2-3  $14.40

$1 Exacta  3-6  $14.70

$1 Pick 3  8-2-3 (3 correct ) $139.50

$0.10 Superfecta  3-6-7-2  $43.60

$0.50 Trifecta  3-6-7  $43.25

RACE 8

2 Repealing (Gaffalione);4.50;3.10;2.60

6 To a T (Castellano);;7.50;5.00

7 Firing Carol (Samuel);;;5.60

$1 Daily Double  3-2  $4.55

$1 Exacta  2-6  $20.80

$1 Pick 3  2-3-2 (3 correct)  $28.50

$0.10 Superfecta  2-6-7-8  $82.45

$0.50 Trifecta  2-6-7  $106.00

RACE 9

2 Love Reigns (I.Ortiz);3.40;2.50;2.20

8 Danse Macabre (Saez);;4.30;3.20

7 Redifined (Velazquez);;;4.00

$1 Daily Double  2-2  $4.80

$1 Exacta  2-8  $5.50

$1 Grand Slam  2/5/9-3/6/7-2/6/7-2 (4 correct)  $8.30

$1 Pick 3  3-2-2 (3 correct)  $8.00

$0.10 Superfecta  2-8-7-3  $17.70

$0.50 Trifecta  2-8-7  $16.50

RACE 10

2 Bayou Wind (Moreno);49.00;14.60;7.80

3 Belleshazza (Franco);;10.40;5.50

8 Vagaries (I.Ortiz);;;3.60

$1 Daily Double  2-2  $51.25

$1 Exacta  2-3  $110.50

$1 Pick 3  2-2-2 (3 correct)  $96.25

$0.50 Pick 4  3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (4 correct)  $101.00

$0.50 Pick 5  2-3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (5 correct)  $1,321.25

$1 Pick 6  8-2-3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (5 correct)  $114.00

$1 Pick 6  8-2-3/4/10-2-2/5-2 (6 correct)  $18,976.00

$0.10 Superfecta  2-3-8-6  $172.35

$0.50 Trifecta  2-3-8  $197.50

