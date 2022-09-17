 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Sunday's Odds

  • 0

By J. McCarthy

Chicago is 4-9 against the spread its last 13 games as a road underdog. The Bears are 3-8 against the spread their last 11 games in Week 2. Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 games in Week 2. The Packers are 22-7 against the spread the last 29 games in this series. Take Green Bay -10 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Baltimore/Miami Over 44.5 and the LA Rams -10 vs. Atlanta.

NFL

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

BALTIMORE;3 1/2 (44.5);Miami

CLEVELAND;6 1/2 (39.5);NY Jets

DETROIT;1 1/2 (48);Washington

Indianapolis;3 (45);JACKSONVILLE

Tampa Bay;2 1/2 (44);NEW ORLEANS

NY GIANTS;2 (43.5);Carolina

New England;2 1/2 (40.5);PITTSBURGH

LA RAMS;10 (46.5);Atlanta

SAN FRAN;9 1/2 (40.5);Seattle

Cincinnati;7 (41.5);DALLAS

DENVER;10 (45);Houston

LAS VEGAS;5 1/2 (51.5);Arizona

GREEN BAY;10 (41.5);Chicago

Monday

BUFFALO;10 (47.5);Tennessee

PHILADELPHIA;2 (50.5);Minnesota

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog

National League

Miami;8-9 (7.5);WASHINGTON

ATLANTA;10-12 (8);Philadelphia

NY METS;18-21 (6.5);Pittsburgh

ST. LOUIS;11 1/2-13 1/2 (8);Cincinnati

CHICAGO CUBS;6-7 (8.5);Colorado

LA Dodgers;8-9 (8);SAN FRANCISCO

San Diego;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);ARIZONA

American League

TAMPA BAY;9-10 (7);Texas

Chi White Sox;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8);DETROIT

BOSTON;9-10 (9.5);Kansas City

TORONTO;9-10 (8);Baltimore

CLEVELAND;Even-6 (8);Minnesota

HOUSTON;15-18 (8);Oakland

Seattle;Even-6 (8.5);LA ANGELS

Interleague

NY Yankees;8-9 (7.5);MILWAUKEE

WNBA FINALS

Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog

CONNECTICUT;Pick'em (163);Las Vegas

Home Team in CAPS

(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC

