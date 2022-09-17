Sunday's Odds

Chicago is 4-9 against the spread its last 13 games as a road underdog. The Bears are 3-8 against the spread their last 11 games in Week 2. Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 games in Week 2. The Packers are 22-7 against the spread the last 29 games in this series. Take Green Bay -10 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Baltimore/Miami Over 44.5 and the LA Rams -10 vs. Atlanta.