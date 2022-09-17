Sunday's Odds

By J. McCarthy
Chicago is 4-9 against the spread its last 13 games as a road underdog. The Bears are 3-8 against the spread their last 11 games in Week 2. Green Bay is 4-0 against the spread its last 4 games in Week 2. The Packers are 22-7 against the spread the last 29 games in this series. Take Green Bay -10 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Baltimore/Miami Over 44.5 and the LA Rams -10 vs. Atlanta.
NFL
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
BALTIMORE;3 1/2 (44.5);Miami
CLEVELAND;6 1/2 (39.5);NY Jets
DETROIT;1 1/2 (48);Washington
Indianapolis;3 (45);JACKSONVILLE
People are also reading…
Tampa Bay;2 1/2 (44);NEW ORLEANS
NY GIANTS;2 (43.5);Carolina
New England;2 1/2 (40.5);PITTSBURGH
LA RAMS;10 (46.5);Atlanta
SAN FRAN;9 1/2 (40.5);Seattle
Cincinnati;7 (41.5);DALLAS
DENVER;10 (45);Houston
LAS VEGAS;5 1/2 (51.5);Arizona
GREEN BAY;10 (41.5);Chicago
Monday
BUFFALO;10 (47.5);Tennessee
PHILADELPHIA;2 (50.5);Minnesota
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Favorite;Odds (O/U);Underdog
National League
Miami;8-9 (7.5);WASHINGTON
ATLANTA;10-12 (8);Philadelphia
NY METS;18-21 (6.5);Pittsburgh
ST. LOUIS;11 1/2-13 1/2 (8);Cincinnati
CHICAGO CUBS;6-7 (8.5);Colorado
LA Dodgers;8-9 (8);SAN FRANCISCO
San Diego;6 1/2-7 1/2 (8.5);ARIZONA
American League
TAMPA BAY;9-10 (7);Texas
Chi White Sox;7 1/2-8 1/2 (8);DETROIT
BOSTON;9-10 (9.5);Kansas City
TORONTO;9-10 (8);Baltimore
CLEVELAND;Even-6 (8);Minnesota
HOUSTON;15-18 (8);Oakland
Seattle;Even-6 (8.5);LA ANGELS
Interleague
NY Yankees;8-9 (7.5);MILWAUKEE
WNBA FINALS
Favorite;Points (O/U);Underdog
CONNECTICUT;Pick'em (163);Las Vegas
Home Team in CAPS
(c) TRIBUNE CONTENT AGENCY, LLC