Sunday's Odds

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is 14-5 against the spread his last 19 NFL starts. Head coach Pete Carroll is 11-1 against the spread in Game 12 of the season with Seattle. Los Angeles is 1-8 against the spread its last 9 games on FieldTurf. The Rams are 1-6 against the spread their last 7 home games. Take Seattle -7 for another Best Bet winner. Other plays include Pittsburgh over Atlanta and Detroit over Jacksonville.