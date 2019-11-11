Sunday Night's Game
Minnesota;14;3;11;0 — 28
Dallas;0;14;7;3 — 24
First Quarter
Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:25.
Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :32.
Second Quarter
Dal—Gallup 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:08.
Dal—Cobb 22 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:54.
Min—FG Bailey 26, :00.
Third Quarter
Min—FG Bailey 27, 9:38.
Dal—Cooper 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:01.
Min—Cook 2 run (Rudolph pass from Cousins), :02.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 23, 10:00.
A—91,188.
;Min;Dal
First downs;27;24
Total Net Yards;364;443
Rushes-yards;36-153;22-50
Passing;211;393
Punt Returns;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;1-29;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-32-0;28-47-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;1-4
Punts;4-42.5;2-36.0
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-35;5-39
Time of Possession;33:27;26:33
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 26-97, Mattison 8-52, Cousins 1-5, Ham 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Austin 1-7, Pollard 1-(minus 4).
PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-220. Dallas, Prescott 28-46-1-397, Cobb 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 7-86, I.Smith 5-34, Rudolph 4-14, Diggs 3-49, O.Johnson 2-25, Treadwell 1-10, Mattison 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 11-147, Cobb 6-106, Gallup 4-76, Jarwin 3-35, Witten 2-17, Elliott 2-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 57.
