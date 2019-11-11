Sunday Night's Game

Minnesota;14;3;11;0 — 28

Dallas;0;14;7;3 — 24

First Quarter

Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:25.

Min—Rudolph 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :32.

Second Quarter

Dal—Gallup 23 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 8:08.

Dal—Cobb 22 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 1:54.

Min—FG Bailey 26, :00.

Third Quarter

Min—FG Bailey 27, 9:38.

Dal—Cooper 12 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 7:01.

Min—Cook 2 run (Rudolph pass from Cousins), :02.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—FG Maher 23, 10:00.

A—91,188.

;Min;Dal

First downs;27;24

Total Net Yards;364;443

Rushes-yards;36-153;22-50

Passing;211;393

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;1-29;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-32-0;28-47-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;1-4

Punts;4-42.5;2-36.0

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-35;5-39

Time of Possession;33:27;26:33

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Minnesota, Cook 26-97, Mattison 8-52, Cousins 1-5, Ham 1-(minus 1). Dallas, Elliott 20-47, Austin 1-7, Pollard 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Minnesota, Cousins 23-32-0-220. Dallas, Prescott 28-46-1-397, Cobb 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Minnesota, Cook 7-86, I.Smith 5-34, Rudolph 4-14, Diggs 3-49, O.Johnson 2-25, Treadwell 1-10, Mattison 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 11-147, Cobb 6-106, Gallup 4-76, Jarwin 3-35, Witten 2-17, Elliott 2-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Dallas, Maher 57.

