Philadelphia;7;0;3;0 — 10
Dallas;14;13;0;10 — 37
First Quarter
Dal—Austin 20 run (Maher kick), 10:08.
Dal—E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:56.
Phi—Goedert 28 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:38.
Second Quarter
Dal—Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:40.
Dal—FG Maher 26, 1:31.
Dal—FG Maher 63, :00.
Third Quarter
Phi—FG J.Elliott 38, 4:59.
Fourth Quarter
Dal—FG Maher 29, 12:36.
Dal—Prescott 8 run (Maher kick), 9:33.
A—91,213.
;Phi;Dal
First downs;16;23
Total Net Yards;283;402
Rushes-yards;28-115;36-189
Passing;168;213
Punt Returns;1-8;2-12
Kickoff Returns;2-37;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-9
Comp-Att-Int;16-26-1;21-27-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;3-26
Punts;3-50.7;3-42.3
Fumbles-Lost;3-3;1-0
Penalties-Yards;5-40;6-65
Time of Possession;27:38;32:22
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 11-50, Scott 7-32, Sanders 6-21, Wentz 4-12. Dallas, E.Elliott 22-111, Prescott 5-30, Pollard 8-28, Austin 1-20.
PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-26-1-191. Dallas, Prescott 21-27-1-239.
RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Goedert 4-69, Sanders 3-11, Jeffery 2-38, Ertz 2-38, Agholor 2-24, Howard 2-6, Scott 1-5. Dallas, E.Elliott 6-36, Cooper 5-106, Witten 4-33, Gallup 3-34, Cobb 2-29, Jarwin 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.