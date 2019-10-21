Philadelphia;7;0;3;0 — 10

Dallas;14;13;0;10 — 37

First Quarter

Dal—Austin 20 run (Maher kick), 10:08.

Dal—E.Elliott 1 run (Maher kick), 8:56.

Phi—Goedert 28 pass from Wentz (J.Elliott kick), 4:38.

Second Quarter

Dal—Jarwin 1 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 6:40.

Dal—FG Maher 26, 1:31.

Dal—FG Maher 63, :00.

Third Quarter

Phi—FG J.Elliott 38, 4:59.

Fourth Quarter

Dal—FG Maher 29, 12:36.

Dal—Prescott 8 run (Maher kick), 9:33.

A—91,213.

;Phi;Dal

First downs;16;23

Total Net Yards;283;402

Rushes-yards;28-115;36-189

Passing;168;213

Punt Returns;1-8;2-12

Kickoff Returns;2-37;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-9

Comp-Att-Int;16-26-1;21-27-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;3-26

Punts;3-50.7;3-42.3

Fumbles-Lost;3-3;1-0

Penalties-Yards;5-40;6-65

Time of Possession;27:38;32:22

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Philadelphia, Howard 11-50, Scott 7-32, Sanders 6-21, Wentz 4-12. Dallas, E.Elliott 22-111, Prescott 5-30, Pollard 8-28, Austin 1-20.

PASSING—Philadelphia, Wentz 16-26-1-191. Dallas, Prescott 21-27-1-239.

RECEIVING—Philadelphia, Goedert 4-69, Sanders 3-11, Jeffery 2-38, Ertz 2-38, Agholor 2-24, Howard 2-6, Scott 1-5. Dallas, E.Elliott 6-36, Cooper 5-106, Witten 4-33, Gallup 3-34, Cobb 2-29, Jarwin 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

