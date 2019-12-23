Sunday Night Game
Kansas City;7;10;0;9 — 26
Chicago;0;0;3;0 — 3
First Quarter
KC—Mahomes 12 run (Butker kick), 1:30.
Second Quarter
KC—FG Butker 56, 11:41.
KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :52.
Third Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 46, :00.
Fourth Quarter
KC—D.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 10:05.
KC—FG Butker 32, 1:40.
A—62,213.
;KC;Chi
First downs;25;18
Total Net Yards;350;234
Rushes-yards;29-106;22-101
Passing;244;133
Punt Returns;2-10;2-18
Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-37
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;18-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;3-24
Punts;2-46.5;3-46.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;9-71;7-50
Time of Possession;33:24;26:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Williams 16-65, Mahomes 2-14, Thompson 5-14, Ware 5-14, Moore 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Montgomery 13-57, Trubisky 6-20, Patterson 1-16, Cohen 2-8.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-33-0-251. Chicago, Trubisky 18-34-0-157.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 8-74, Hill 5-72, Williams 3-27, Watkins 2-28, Ware 2-22, Bell 2-15, Robinson 1-13. Chicago, Robinson 6-53, Wims 3-26, Cohen 3-25, Horsted 1-20, Holtz 1-13, Saubert 1-11, Patterson 1-5, Miller 1-2, Montgomery 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.